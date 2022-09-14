Grim situation in Nagpur rural after 5th farmer suicide recorded in 6 days

Advertisement

Nagpur: Situation in Nagpur district remains to be grim after another farmer suicide was recorded on Tuesday.

Wet drought has caused havoc in the district leading to crop failure. In the last six days, five farmers in the district have committed suicide. 60-year-old debt-ridden Rajiv Baburao Judpe hailed from Pimpaldar village of Narkhed tehsil.

He allegedly owned two and a half acres of land and had taken a loan from State Bank of India. Due to huge debts on his shoulders, Judpe thought suicide was the only way out. The Nagpur rural police said that he allegedly killed himself after his crop got damaged due to heavy rains. His family members claimed that he was depressed as the crop was damaged due to heavy rainfall.

Nagpur district has been receiving incessant rainfall since the past three days, leading to disruption in normalcy.

In less than two weeks, six farmers in total have committed suicide due to crop failure. On September 11, 52-year-old Ishwar Narayandas Bangare committed suicide at Lohara village due to his debt burden and crop failure.

Vishal Umarkar (62), died by suicide on September 4 by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Ambada village. He had allegedly taken a crop loan of Rs 3 Lakh. On the very same day, another farmer, Krishna Sakharam Sayama (36) from Mauda Tehsil ended his life. Sayama had borrowed money from his relatives who used to force him to pay back, as per the police.

35-year-old Ashol Nilkanth Sarwe, residing in Umri village died by suicide on September 3 after being upset over crop failure, according to the police.

