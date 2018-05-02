Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, May 21st, 2019

Hyundai launches India’s first fully connected SUV VENUE

Latest model now available at Eros Motors

Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) launched a new SUV, VENUE at city dealership Eros Motors on Tuesday.

DGM, State Bank of India (SBI) Ravi Kumar was the chief guest at the launch function while AGMs SBI, Fanish Gupta and Veena Arjune, HMIL Regional Sales Manager Abhijeet Dalal, Area Sales Manager Rohit Dodla, Directors; Eros Motors Akhil Pande and Anuj Pande and Eros Motors Sales Head Suraj Bhusari.

Giving information about the new car Bhusari said, VENUE is India’s first connected SUV with most advanced connectivity solution called ‘Hyundai Blue Link’, which has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based voice recognition platform from global Artificial Intelligence company – Sound Hound.

Blue Link is introduced in the Indian market with 33 features of which 10 are India specific ensuring safety, security, geographic information services, vehicle management relationship management, artificial intelligence, alert services and location based services. The Blue Link service is being offered free for first three years, after which customers can renew it. Some of the important features include it gives information about emergency service, road side assistance and keeps the owner connected with the car for 24 hours a day, Bhusari said.

The Hyundai VENUE will be available in four major trims with multiple power train options in seven colours. VENUE is powered with debut of Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi petrol engine along with 1.2 l Kappa Petrol and 1.4 l diesel engine. While the petrol version gives mileage of 18.27 kilometres, the diesel model of 23.7 kiometres.

VENUE is equipped with balanced suspension system and confident steering to enhance ride comfort and ease of manoeuvrability to suit the India road conditions.

Venue comes with a host of comfort and convenience features including smart electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, air purifier, cruise control to name a few.

To a question, Anuj Pande informed that Eros Motors has already received 35 bookings and the delivery of new car will start from Wednesday. The new car is certain to hit the market and eat a major chunk of share, he said.

