Published On : Tue, May 21st, 2019

Majhi Metro files FIR against unidentified miscreant for defacing pillar

Nagpur: Even before the Majhi Metro network in city is up and running, miscreants have started defacing its infrastructure. Taking a serious note of this menace, the Maha Metro has filed an FIR with Sonegaon police against an unidentified miscreant for defacing a pillar with dirty graffiti. The pillar No. 35 near Metro Station on Wardha Road was found defaced with nasty writing.

The FIR against the unidentified person has been filed under Section 294 of Indian Penal Code read with Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Under the provisions of these Acts, the accused can be arrested and fined.

Majhi Metro has started running between Khapri and Sitabuldi. At a time when commuters have been giving overwhelming response to the Metro and on the other hand, a few miscreants are indulging in nasty acts and defacing the Metro infrastructures, Maha Metro said.

Putting posters, stickers, writing or any other acts of defacing Metro pillars amounts is penal offence. The Metro Railways Act, 2002, states that sticking of posters and banners in Metro premises is an offence, punishable with six months imprisonment or fine of R 1,000.

