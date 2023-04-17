“HumkoTumse Hai Pyar Concert was a soothing blend of old soulful song – Dr. S SUttarwar.

ChachaBhatijaYara da GpNagpur has arranged“HumkoTumse Hai Pyar……..” A tribute to legenday singers by online and offline musical concert .ChachaBhatijaYara da Gphas given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. It is unique program byChachaBhatijaYara da Gpfor journey of sweetSongs.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned singer from Nagpur , was guest singer for the Event. He presents a evergreen Song JoTumko Ho Pasandwohi Bat Karenge. from a super hit film “ Safar “of seventeesStarring Firoj Khan and Sharmla Tagoreand received loud applaud from Audience. PushpaJi, ShailaJi, PriyaJi, Dhannanjayji, Pramodji , ShivrajJi, RameshwariJi, Raju Ji, DilipJiTejsingji, Pradeep ji, Sagarji, Jitendra je and Manpreet Kaur jiwas singers who has performed during show. Jasbir singObroy and Manpreetkaur is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe .Concept and organizer , and Anchor wasJasbir sings Oberoy Show was live from Utkarsh Hall MorBhavanBurdi Nagpur. . Dr S SUttarwar was guest for the show.

Soulful songs of legendary singers were presented by Singers.. Sham Teri BansiPukare…., Chahunga Mai TuzeSanjSavere,,,Bhole o Bhole…, Chand siMehbooba Ho MeriBhi…., Dil Me TuzeBithaKe…., O Hansini…, Pardesiyon Se Na akhiyanMilana…, DardeDilDardeJigar…, MeraPyarBhiTu Hai…, HumkoTumsehogayahaipyar…, Mai NiklaGaddilekar…, Tum BhiChalo Ham bhiChale….Mai Shayar To nahi..and many more songs were presented by Singers.

Aaj Ki Rat Mere Dil Ki Salami Lele..….. a evergreen song Sung byDr Sanjay Uttarwar received loud applaud from audience. Audience enters in the era of legendary singers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwaris having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program , Mr and MrsOberoy, welcome Dr. S SUttarwar thank for blessings for ChachaBhatijaGp. In reply Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievements of ChachaBhatijaGpand extend his best wishes to them.

Organisers welcome all on line viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to ChachaBhatija Group .

Anchor Jasbeer Sing done his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs.

Viewers gave thanksto Team ChachaBhatijaGp for lovely organization and extend their good wishes for future of the them. Program comes to end at 9.20 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.