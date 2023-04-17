Gadkari lays foundation stone for six-lane cable stayed ROB at Ajni

Nagpur: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways laid the foundation stone for construction of six-lane cable stayed ROB at Ajni on Saturday. Gadkari also dedicated 12 other ROBs. Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, joined the programme through video-conferencing.

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister; Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, Managing Director, Maharail; Krupal Tumane, Ramtek MP; MLAs Mohan Mate, Krishna Khopde, Pravin Datke, Adv Ashish Jaiswal, Tekchand Sawarkar, Raju Parwe, Mukta Kokadde, President of Zilla Parishad; Dr Vikas Mahatme, former MP; Nago Ganar, Sudhakarrao Kohale, Girish Vyas, also shared the dais on this occasion.

Gadkari said that the Union Ministry of Transport will extend full cooperation to the Maharashtra Government to make the State free of barriers at railway crossings in the next five years. Accordingly, a plan to construct Rail Over Bridges (ROBs) will be taken up and this will involve Rs 16,000 crore from Central Road Fund (CRF), he announced.

In all, 12 ROBs involving the total cost of Rs 904.40 crore were dedicated to the public or their bhoomipujan was performed in the programme. The six projects constructed at the cost of Rs 305 crore that were dedicated to public in the function included six-lane ROB on Nagpur-Nagbhid railway line on National Highway-353, two-lane ROB on Borgaon-Khandala MDR, two-lane ROB on NagpurKalmeshwar road, two-lane ROB at Alagondi-Borkhedi, two-lane bow-string ROB at Revral-Nandgaon.

Six ROBs involving cost of Rs 266.4 crore, of which bhoomipujan was performed on this occasion, included Amravati-Badnera road, Badnera-Amravati section, Amravati-Nimbhor Road, Arvi Road on Amravati-Narkhed section, Wani-Warora road and Majri-PImpalkhuti section Yavatmal road.

The cost of six-lane cable-stayed Ajni ROB is Rs 333 crore. Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said that new works worth Rs 500 crore would be done in Nagpur city and district from CRF. These include subway at Zero Mile, concretisation of road from Mangalmurti Square to Jaitala last bus-stop, Zingabai Takli to Awasthi Nagar Square, Airport to HB Town Estate road, Shatabdi Chowk to Manish Nagar Square Road, Borgaon Square-Gorewada road, Mahavir Plywood to Bhende Layout road improvement, Shankarpur-MIHAN and Chinchbhuvan road concretisation, Butibori-Umred road improvement, Bela-Thana road improvement, etc.

While addressing the programme virtually, Eknath Shinde announced that Maharail would construct around 100 ROBs in the State in a year. He made another announcement that bus-stations in the State would be modernised and they would adorn the look like airpot. This project will start from Nagpur bus-station, he added.

Fadnavis recalled that the British-era ROB at Ajni was constructed in 1927. The works in the first phase of the new ROB at Ajni would be completed in 14 months. Once the three-lane side is constructed, the existing old bridge would be demolished and the work on the other three-lane side would start, he added.

At the outset, Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal made introductory remarks. Manasi Sontakke conducted the programme and Jitendra Kumar, General Manager, Maharail, proposed a vote of thanks.

