Thu, Sep 12th, 2019

Hudkeshwar PSI donates month’s salary for blind inmates’ hostel in Washim

Nagpur: Touched by the gracious performance of blind artists at a cultural programme organized at Washim during the Ganeshostav, Hudkeshwar PSI Pankaj Lahane donated his one month salary for the construction of hostel for the blind inmates.

PSI Lahane, who was in Washim, went to the function organized at the hostel premises following his friend’s recommendation. The administration organizes such cultural programme with an aim to provide a platform for the visually disabled persons also to raise fund.

After seeing the performance of blind artists, PSI Lahane was overwhelmed. When he learnt that the organization is raising fund for the construction of a hostel entirely dedicated to serve these artists, the cop donated his monthly salary to the administration.

