Hudkeshwar Police Station Conducts ‘Police at Your Doorstep’ Drive in Adalia Village, Addresses Public Grievances

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Nagpur: In a continued effort to strengthen trust, communication, and coordination between the police and citizens, the Nagpur City Police organized a public interaction meeting in Adalia village under its flagship “Police at Your Doorstep” initiative. The program received an enthusiastic response from local residents.

The meeting was conducted under the vision and guidance of Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal and under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Rashmita Rao. The initiative was coordinated by Senior Police Inspector Anamika Mirzapore of Hudkeshwar Police Station, who directly interacted with residents and addressed their concerns.

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The objective of the initiative is to bring the police administration closer to citizens by reaching out to them in their localities and understanding their problems, grievances, suggestions, and expectations. A large number of villagers, community leaders, women, youth, and representatives of various social groups participated in the meeting.

During the interaction, residents raised several local issues, complaints, and suggestions. Police officials patiently heard each concern and made efforts to provide immediate solutions wherever possible. In cases requiring further action, citizens were guided regarding the relevant legal provisions and procedures.

The police also conducted awareness sessions on cybercrime prevention, women’s safety, anti-drug campaigns, curbing illegal activities, theft prevention, traffic discipline, and maintaining law and order. Citizens were advised to remain vigilant while conducting digital transactions, avoid sharing personal information with strangers, and promptly report any suspicious activities to the police.

Participants appreciated the initiative, stating that such community engagement programs play a vital role in building mutual trust between citizens and law enforcement agencies. Residents welcomed the “Police at Your Doorstep” campaign, noting that it enables their concerns to be heard within their own village while ensuring quicker responses from authorities.

At the conclusion of the meeting, citizens expressed satisfaction with the police administration’s proactive approach and assured their full cooperation in maintaining law and order and promoting social harmony in the future.

The initiative once again highlighted the Nagpur City Police’s commitment to citizen-centric policing and community partnership.

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