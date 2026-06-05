NMC, Green Vigil Mark World Environment Day with Climate Awareness Drive

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Nagpur: To commemorate World Environment Day, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Green Vigil Foundation jointly organized a public awareness campaign at the World Trade Centre, Sitabuldi, and the bustling Sitabuldi Market area on Thursday.

The initiative was conducted in line with this year’s World Environment Day theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.” The campaign focused on promoting environmental responsibility and encouraging citizens to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

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Volunteers and representatives from Green Vigil Foundation and NMC interacted with residents, shopkeepers, and street vendors, spreading awareness about climate change and the importance of collective action. The campaign highlighted the global message of #NowForClimate, emphasizing the urgent need to reduce environmental impact through everyday actions.

Participants educated the public on key environmental issues such as energy conservation, reduction of carbon emissions, responsible consumption, waste minimization, and eco-friendly living practices. Citizens were encouraged to make conscious choices that contribute to a cleaner and more climate-resilient future.

The awareness drive received a positive response, with many residents expressing their commitment towards environmental protection and sustainable development.

The campaign was supported by the dedicated efforts of NMC PRO Manish Soni, Anup Khandelwal, Kaustav Chatterjee, Surbhi Jaiswal, Mehul Kosurkar, Sheetal Choudhary, Bishnudeo Yadav, Shriya Jogey, Priya Yadav, Parth Jumde, Pinaki Banik, Pratik Isampelliwar, Janhavi Paraskar, Rajdeep Bhalerao, along with members of NMC and the World Trade Centre, who worked together to spread awareness and inspire positive environmental action across the city.

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