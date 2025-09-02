Hudkeshwar police foil robbery bid; three arrested, two flee

Nagpur: In a swift midnight operation, Hudkeshwar Police nabbed three men who were preparing to commit a robbery, while two of their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Police also seized a large cache of deadly weapons and other materials from the arrested accused.

The action took place on August 31, between 11 pm and 11:51 pm, during routine patrolling in the Manevanda–Besa Road area. Near Radhanand Nagar, close to Jagannath Temple, police spotted four to five suspicious youths. When the team closed in, two suspects fled, but three were caught red-handed.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The arrested accused have been identified as:

1. Vijay alias Tatya Koshid Hattimare (19), resident of Alankar Nagar, Ajni

2. Ankit alias Sarkar Suraj Patil (33), resident of Shahu Nagar, Manewada

3. Akshay alias Mundi Sagar Shahu (19), resident of Taj Nagar, Ajni

From their possession, police recovered 22 iron knives, one iron hammer, a nylon rope, five masks, surgical gloves, adhesive tape, four mobile phones, and a black Pulsar motorcycle (MH 49 CK 1931). The total value of the seized items has been estimated at Rs 1,76,525.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner (South Region) Shivajirao Rathod, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 4) Rashmita Rao, and Assistant Commissioner (Sakkardara Division) Narendra Hivare.

The team included Senior PI Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar, API Omprakash Bhalavi, constables Gopal Deshmukh, Sandeep Patil, Santosh Sonatakke, Dinesh Gadekar, Chetan Vaidya, Rajesh Mote, Vijay Sinha, Rajesh Dhopte, Mangesh Madavi, Prajwal Vani, Ravi Wanjari, Nitesh Kadu, and Himanshu Patil.

Hudkeshwar Police have registered a case under Sections 310(4) and 310(5) of the BNS, arrested the three accused, and launched a manhunt to trace the absconding suspects.