Published On : Wed, May 22nd, 2019

Hudkeshwar contractor murder case takes a new twist

Family members’s hand suspected in Shrikant Wanjari’s death

Murder Knife

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Doubts continue to be raised in the murder of Hudkeshwar based private contractor as reliable sources revealed to Nagpur Today that Shrikant Haribhau Wanjari was strangled to death by his own family members.

Earlier, Hudkeshwar police had booked Akash alias Vikky Bhosle, and Shailesh Kedar nephew of notorious goon Santosh Ambekar, along with their 5-6 accomplices on the charges of murdering Shrikant, a resident of Flat No. 106, Durgesh Nandini Nagar, Narsala Road. The accused duo had reportedly kidnapped Shrikant on May 5, and beat him up him with iron rods, beer bottles and knife. Shrikant to recover the money they had lent to him. Shrikant was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on May 8 and was declared brought dead.

However, sources informed Nagpur Today that, Shrikant was in debt of around Rs 50 lakh. As a result, lenders used to knock his doors seeking their money back and would threaten his kin too. Getting annoyed of frequent threats from the creditors, Shrikant’s family allegedly killed him by strangulating him to death, sources said. Police are likely to interrogate the family members on this angle soon, the sources informed further.

It may be mentioned that on May 5, when Shrikant was alone, Akash and Shailesh barged into his house and forcefully took him on their motorcycle to an isolated place outside the city. They thrashed him with iron rods and beer bottles. The accused duo further allegedly attacked Shrikant with a knife. Done with the beating, Akash and Shailesh dropped Shrikant at his home. However, Shrikant did not narrate the incident to anybody for the next couple of days.

On May 8, Shrikant complained of severe chest pain to his mother. His mother then applied balm on his chest and left for some work. When she returned home in the evening, she found Shrikant lying on the floor in an unconscious state. She alerted her elder son Sushant and rushed Shrikant to GMCH, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Hudkeshwar police then initially registering a case of accidental death began the investigations. During the probe, the post-mortem report showed severe injury marks on Shrikant’s chest and back. Following which, cops received information about Akash and Shailesh and their role in his murder and subsequently booked them. With the new angle coming into the picture, cops are likely to interrogate Shrikant’s family members.

By Ravikant Kamble

