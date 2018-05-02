Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, May 22nd, 2019

Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections

bhushan gavai

New Delhi/Nagpur: Four new judges are likely to be sworn in as Supreme Court justices soon, taking the total to the court’s full strength of 31. Justices Aniruddha Bose, AS Bopanna, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and Surya Kant have been elevated to the top court.

The move comes after the Supreme Court collegium overruled the centre’s objections to Justice Aniruddha Bose of Jharkhand High Court and Justice AS Bopanna of the Gauhati High Court.

The collegium’s letter of recommendation for the two judges was returned by the centre, which has cited concerns over seniority, sources said earlier this month.

The collegium had sent in its recommendation on April 12, just as the mammoth seven-phase national elections started.

The government cited two reasons for its objections: There were more senior judges who deserved elevation and the Kerala High Court was already adequately represented in the Supreme Court. The opposition claimed that the judge was being targeted for ruling against imposition of President’s Rule in Uttarakhand three years ago.

Last year, the government had locked horns with the judiciary, refusing to clear the name of Justice KM Joseph for elevation to the top court. But the government was forced to accept his elevation when the collegium reasserted its choice and Justice Joseph took oath in August last year.

According to a resolution signed by top Supreme Court judges, the collegium had decided to elevate Justices Bose and Bopanna on the basis of merit, seniority and representation to high courts.

“While recommending these names, the collegium has taken into consideration, apart from their merit and integrity, the combined seniority on all-India basis of Chief Justices and senior judges of high courts. The collegium has also kept in mind the desirability of giving due representation on the bench of the Supreme Court, as far as possible, to all the high courts,” it read.

