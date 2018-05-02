City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019

Carrier History

Anshul Shah, has what it takes to win, no matter what race he enters. Leaving is background aside, he had a promising start in his launching year 2013 itself. This made the eye’s of big faces in motorsport eagerly watching him. He is currently racing with MRF Racing and J. K. Tyre Racing in their National Racing Championship’s completed 5 successful Years in lndian Motor Sports with a track record of more than 50 Races and couple of Podium positions.

How Anshul entered into Indian Motorsport

He was pursuing business academics studies in Delhi when he came across a course in competitive driving and eventually completed both levels of training. He applied for his first National Racing event with J. K. Tyre and Volkswagen Motorsports.

In the selection process from around 1200 participants he was placed 4th & only racer from vidarbha region in the

selection process of National Racing Championship. And from thereon he was unstoppable ashe has bagged two first runner up positions in national level events and going forward he tried his hands on Formula Racing as well and finished six nationally in his first formula Racing season with MRF Racing in Formula Ford 1600 Championship. Currently he has tried his hands mostly on all the racing categories in India and continuing his passion with MRF and J. K. Tyre National Racing Championship’s.

About the Sports

As it is one of the most challenging sports where it challenges your physical and mental strength

to the core. As it is said that racing is equally challenging physically as Football and mentally as

chess Player. With all the Adrenalin rush a racer rectifies their timing with respect to 100th of a

second at very high speed.

Race Circuit of India

Buddh International Circuit : New Delhi

The Buddh International Circuit is the only Formula 1 circuit in India. Designed by Herman

Tilke, it is the second fastest track in the world after Monza. The long straights and the track

rising to an elevation of 14 meters in the first three corners making it a very challenging track

indeed.

Madras Motor Race Track: Chennai

Madras Motor Sports Club build a track at Irungattukottai and is the first race circuit in India

with certification from Federation Internationale de I’ Automobile (FIA).

Kari Motor Speedway : Coimbatore

Kari Motor Speedway was initially an airstrip which was converted to a small race circuit in

2003. The air strip belonged to one of the legends in Indian racing S. Karivardhan and was

converted in a race track and named after him after his untimely death. A good visibility on

every turn makes it an interesting racing circuit.

Anshul’s continues with his passion for Formula Racing as sets his eye’ on podium this season.

The format of the Championship is divided in 3 Rounds & 4 Races per Round at Madras Motor

Race Track, Chennai.

ROUND 1 – 19th July to 21st July 2019

ROUND 2 – 16th August to 18th August 2019

ROUND 3 – 13th September to 15th September 2019

Anshul Shah welcomes for good corporate sponsors to take advantage of huge electronic and

print media visibility of these events.

A Good Sponsorship culture shall promote the sports substantially in India, since there is a very

scant support by Government for the sport, as well as lack of infrastructure and training facilities.

This creates financial constrains to reach the next level at International arena in spite of huge

talent available in India.