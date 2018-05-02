Hubby, in-laws booked for abetting woman’s suicide for Rs 2 lakh dowry

Nagpur: Mankapur police have booked the husband and in-laws of a woman, who ended her life by hanging at her residence over money demand. The accused were demanding the victim to bring Rs 2 lakh from her parents for purchasing a car. At that time, Mankapur police had registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.

A resident of Plot No. 46, Prakash Nagar, Zingabai Takli, Monica Sanket Ingole (28) committed suicide by hanging to celing fan with the help of odhni at her residence on September 29, 2020.

During the probe, police came to know that Monica had married the accused Sanket Dilip Ingole on December 9, 2016. However, since the past two years the accused husband, in-laws Dilip Dayaram Ingole (61) and Surekha Dilip Ingole (62) were tormenting Monica mentally and physically for failing to bring Rs 2 lakh from her parents for purchasing a car. Fed with the torture, Monica took the drastic step and ended her life.

Mankapur PSI Y P Sahare, based on probe report and a complaint lodged by Bhushan Govindrao Hate (30), resident of Plot No. 329, Kamakshi Housing Society, Kharbi, booked the accused under Sections 306, 498(A), 304(B), 34 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.





