Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Oct 16th, 2020

    Hubby, in-laws booked for abetting woman’s suicide for Rs 2 lakh dowry

    Nagpur: Mankapur police have booked the husband and in-laws of a woman, who ended her life by hanging at her residence over money demand. The accused were demanding the victim to bring Rs 2 lakh from her parents for purchasing a car. At that time, Mankapur police had registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.

    A resident of Plot No. 46, Prakash Nagar, Zingabai Takli, Monica Sanket Ingole (28) committed suicide by hanging to celing fan with the help of odhni at her residence on September 29, 2020.

    During the probe, police came to know that Monica had married the accused Sanket Dilip Ingole on December 9, 2016. However, since the past two years the accused husband, in-laws Dilip Dayaram Ingole (61) and Surekha Dilip Ingole (62) were tormenting Monica mentally and physically for failing to bring Rs 2 lakh from her parents for purchasing a car. Fed with the torture, Monica took the drastic step and ended her life.

    Mankapur PSI Y P Sahare, based on probe report and a complaint lodged by Bhushan Govindrao Hate (30), resident of Plot No. 329, Kamakshi Housing Society, Kharbi, booked the accused under Sections 306, 498(A), 304(B), 34 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.



    Trending In Nagpur
    कोल कर्मियों को 68500 का बोनस
    कोल कर्मियों को 68500 का बोनस
    Honest auto driver returns bag with Rs 5 lakh to trader in Ganjakhet
    Honest auto driver returns bag with Rs 5 lakh to trader in Ganjakhet
    Hubby, in-laws booked for abetting woman’s suicide for Rs 2 lakh dowry
    Hubby, in-laws booked for abetting woman’s suicide for Rs 2 lakh dowry
    Crime Branch raids jewellery shop, nabs cricket bookie in Lakadganj
    Crime Branch raids jewellery shop, nabs cricket bookie in Lakadganj
    माजी राष्ट्रपती डॉ.ए.पी.जे.अब्दुल कलाम यांच्या जयंती निमित्त म.न.पा.तर्फे अभिवादन
    माजी राष्ट्रपती डॉ.ए.पी.जे.अब्दुल कलाम यांच्या जयंती निमित्त म.न.पा.तर्फे अभिवादन
    मनपाच्या उपद्रव शोध पथकांनी बाजारपेठेत केली कोरोनाबाबत जनजागृती
    मनपाच्या उपद्रव शोध पथकांनी बाजारपेठेत केली कोरोनाबाबत जनजागृती
    ध्रुव पॅथालॉजीचा मागील डाटा आई.सी.एम.आर.पोर्टलवर
    ध्रुव पॅथालॉजीचा मागील डाटा आई.सी.एम.आर.पोर्टलवर
    गोसीखुर्द: बुडित क्षेत्रातील गावांचे फेर सर्वेक्षण तातडीने करा
    गोसीखुर्द: बुडित क्षेत्रातील गावांचे फेर सर्वेक्षण तातडीने करा
    प्रोटोकॉल पाळा; स्वत:ची आणि कुटुंबीयांची काळजी घ्या!
    प्रोटोकॉल पाळा; स्वत:ची आणि कुटुंबीयांची काळजी घ्या!
    आरोग्य अधिकारी याना संघटनेच्या वतीने चेतावनी
    आरोग्य अधिकारी याना संघटनेच्या वतीने चेतावनी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145