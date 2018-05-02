Honest auto driver returns bag with Rs 5 lakh to trader in Ganjakhet

Nagpur: Displaying honesty and a sense of responsibility, an autorickshaw driver returned a trader who had forgotten his bag in the auto. The bag contained around Rs 5 lakh cash. The heart warming incident took place in the Ganjakhet area of the city on Thursday morning.

A resident of Tajbagh, Abdul Kuddus Khan (40) drives auto. On Thursday morning, Abdul was searching for passengers. Around 11 am, a passenger named Umesh Gupta, native of Amravati, boarded Abdul’s auto at Gandhinagar for going to Nalsaheb Square, Ganjakhet. After reaching the destination, Umesh gave auto fare to Abdul and went away. But he forgot his bag containing cash. After dropping Umes, Abdul went to the next square for some work.

At the same time he noticed the bag of Umesh lying in his auto. Without wasting time, Abdul returned to the spot where he had dropped Umesh and started searching him. On the other hand, a worried Umesh was also searching the auto in which he had forgotten his bag. Fortunately, Abdul spotted Umesh and immediately handed over his bag. Umesh checked his bag and found the Rs 5 lakh cash intact. An overwhelmed Umesh offered cash reward but the honest and responsible auto driver turned down the offer politely. He said he had performed his duty.

Umesh appreciated the honesty of Abdul Kuddus Khan and embraced him with teary eyes.





