Crime Branch raids jewellery shop, nabs cricket bookie in Lakadganj

Nagpur: Sleuths of Crime Branch Unit-III raided R K D Jewellers, Rajshree Palace, Telephone Exchange Square in Lakadganj area and caught a bookie red-handed while accepting bets on IPL 2020 Match 23 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The arrested bookie has been identified as Akash Pramodkumar Bansal (26), resident of Itwari. The raiding cops seized a Samsung Galaxy mobile handset worth Rs 1.68 lakh, a cellphone worth Rs 10,000 and other material collectively worth Rs 1, 78,010 from possession of the accused.

On the basis of revelation, police launched a search for other bookies, including Ankit from Dahibazar, Satish from Kolkata, NG, Sunny from Kolkata, Mukund from Kolkata, and Shubham from Dahi Bazar, Nagpur, with whom the accused Akash Bansal was betting before the commencement of the cricket match. All such illegal deals were allegedly being done through bank transactions.

During the patrolling, a team of Unit-III of Crime Branch comprising Senior PI Vinod Tiwari, API Pankaj Dhandge, Head Constables Anil Dubey, Dashrath Mishra, Shyam Anghutlewar, NPC Pravin Gorte, PC Sandeep Mawalkar and driver Firoz Khan received a tip-off. Subsequently, the team conducted the raid and nabbed the accused. The team now has launched a search for other gamblers on the basis of their cell numbers and addresses.

An offence under Sections 4 and 5 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act has been registered against the accused persons at Lakadganj Police Station.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Addl CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, and ACP (Crime) Sudhir Nandanwar.





