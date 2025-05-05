HSC Result 2025: Ambedkar College’s Ruchika Bakre Scores 96.67% in Commerce, Amogh Excels in Science with 95.17%, Preesha Tops Arts with 94.50%!

Advertisement



Nagpur : The Maharashtra State Board has announced the HSC (Class 12) examination results, and students from Nagpur city have demonstrated remarkable academic excellence across all three streams—Commerce, Science, and Arts. The Nagpur division recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.52%, placing it eighth among nine divisions in the state. Despite the lower overall ranking, individual student performances have brought honor to their schools and the city.

Top Performers from Nagpur:

Ruchika Bakre of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar College secured 96.67% , becoming the Commerce stream topper from Nagpur.

of secured , becoming the Commerce stream topper from Nagpur. Amogh Gotamare scored 95.17% in the Science stream, showcasing exceptional academic performance.

scored in the Science stream, showcasing exceptional academic performance. Preesha Gupta of LAD College earned 94.50% in the Arts stream, standing first in the city in her category.

These students have displayed dedication, perseverance, and hard work, elevating the academic standards of Nagpur. Their success is a testament not only to their efforts but also to the support of their teachers and the broader school system.

Among other noteworthy students:

Imtiyaz Gulal , a visually impaired student, scored 71% in the Arts stream.

, a visually impaired student, scored in the Arts stream. Ayushi Mehadia achieved 94.67% in Commerce.

achieved in Commerce. Raksha Uikey scored 71.43%, also in the Commerce stream.

Girls Outshine Boys Once Again

This year too, girls have surpassed boys in overall performance. Out of 74,204 girls who appeared for the exam in the Nagpur division, 69,576 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.76%. In contrast, the boys’ pass rate stood at 87.41%.

Nagpur Division Performance Snapshot:

Overall Pass Percentage : 90.52%

: 90.52% Total Registered Students : 1,52,046

: 1,52,046 Students Appeared : 1,51,116

: 1,51,116 Students Passed : 1,36,805

: 1,36,805 Last Year’s Result: 92.12% (a drop of 1.60%)

District-wise Pass Percentage in Nagpur Division:

Gondia – 94.04% (Highest in the division)

– 94.04% (Highest in the division) Nagpur – 93.40%

– 93.40% Chandrapur – 89.17%

– 89.17% Wardha – 87.77%

– 87.77% Bhandara – 87.58%

– 87.58% Gadchiroli – 81.77% (Lowest in the division)

While the overall division result saw a slight decline compared to last year, the stellar performance of individual students highlights the spirit of academic excellence that continues to thrive in Nagpur.

