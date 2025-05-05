Senior Advocate Shri Ram Sharan Nigam Passes Away in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Shri Ram Sharan Nigam, esteemed legal luminary and former Chairman of the Elders Committee of the Jhansi District Bar Association, as well as Ex-District Government Counsel, passed away on May 4, 2025, in Nagpur after a brief illness. He was the father of Shri Amitabh Nigam, State President of the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Uttar Pradesh and National President of the ABKMS Foundation.

The cremation took place on May 4 at Ambazari Ghat in Nagpur, where numerous prominent personalities from the legal and political communities, along with friends and well-wishers, gathered to pay their final respects.

The Tehravi Sanskar (13th-day ritual) will be held on May 16, 2025, at the family residence: Plot No. 177, Amrut Varsha Apartment, Dharampeth Extension, Shivaji Nagar, Nagpur.

Shri Ram Sharan Nigam is remembered for his significant contributions to the legal fraternity and public service in Jhansi and beyond. His legacy continues through his son’s public and professional commitments.

