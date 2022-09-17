DPS MIHAN student Hetal Chaudhary brings laurels to school

Advertisement

Nagpur: Hetal Chaudhary, student of Delhi Public School MIHAN is one of the two students selected from Nagpur City in the prestigious Ganit Pradnya Competition. This competition was conducted by Maharashtra Ganit Adhyapak Mahamandal.

The first level (Pravinya Examination) of this competition was held in December in which out of 680 students 44 students reached second level (Pradnya Examination) from Nagpur region. Two best students got selected from Nagpur city. Hetal was felicitated with medal and certificate for her achievement.

