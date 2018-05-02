Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

HRAWI delegation meets CM Devendra Fadnavis

A delegation of Hotel and Restaurant Association – Western India (HRAWI) led by its president Gurbaxish Singh Kohli met Devendra Fadnavis – Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra at Mantralaya, Mumbai. HRAWI assists members operating in the Western India Region viz. in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa & Madhya Pradesh and the adjoining Union Territories.

Gurbaxish Singh Kohli submitted detailed report prepared by HRAWI on issues related to introducing more steps to bring hospitality & hotel industry under ease of doing business and also submitted some specific problems faced by hotels and restaurants in tier 1 & 2 cities of Maharashtra. Kohli said the HRAWI is grateful to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for their vision towards propelling the growth of hospitality & tourism in the country.

Kamlesh Barot – Past President HRAWI submitted that both the State & the Central Government are serious about the upliftment of hospitality & tourism sector ever since it was labeled the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project. The PM has reiterated about tourism & hospitality as being one of the five pillars of driving the economy.

CM Devendra Fadnavis appreciating the approach by HRAWI called upon Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra and asked to fix a meeting in coming week wherein HRAWI and concerned Principal Secretaries can attend to reach for a solution in the interest of both Administration and Hotel industry.

Others present in HRAWI delegation were Vivek Nair – Member of Honour & Chairman The Leela Group of Hotels, Sherry Bhatia – Vice President, Tejinder Singh Renu – Chairman Nagpur Liaison Matters & President of Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA), Aspi Nallaseth – Secretary General and Savio Fernandes – Assistant Secretary General.

