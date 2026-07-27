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Futures trading fees rarely feel like a big deal on a single trade, but multiply that fee across dozens of daily positions, add leverage into the mix, and it quickly becomes one of the biggest drags on a trader’s bottom line. For scalpers and high-frequency traders especially, the exchange you choose can matter as much as the trades you place.

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This guide breaks down exactly what to look for when searching for the lowest futures trading fees in India , the hidden costs that don’t show up in the headline rate, and why SunCrypto’s fee structure has become one of the most competitive options for futures traders in the country.

Why do futures fees matter more than it seems?

A few structural realities make the lowest futures trading fees in India more consequential than they first appear:

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Fees compound with volume. Every position you open and close incurs a fee, and that adds up fast for anyone trading frequently.

Leverage magnifies the fee base. Futures fees are charged on the notional value of a position, not just the margin you put down, so a 10x leveraged position pays roughly 10x the fee of an unleveraged one at the same margin.

High-frequency traders feel it hardest. Scalpers and day traders executing dozens of trades a day can lose meaningful capital to accumulated fees alone, even before accounting for wins and losses on the trades themselves.

Funding fees are a separate, often-overlooked cost. Perpetual futures contracts carry periodic funding payments between long and short traders, and these can rival or exceed the trading fee itself over time.

Understanding this is the first step to finding the lowest futures trading fees in India: the maker/taker rate quoted on a homepage is only part of the real cost of trading.

What to actually compare when evaluating futures fees?

Headline fee percentages can be misleading on their own. A more complete comparison should look at:

Base maker and taker rates at the entry-level tier, since that’s what most traders actually pay before qualifying for volume discounts. VIP tier structure and volume requirements: how much trading volume is needed to unlock lower fees, and how steep the discount actually is at the top tier. Whether the fee structure applies equally to both INR and USDT margined contracts, since some exchanges only offer competitive rates on one side, the lowest futures trading fees in India. Funding fee mechanics: how often funding is charged and how it’s calculated, since this recurring cost often gets ignored in fee comparisons. Promotional or scalper-friendly offers, such as zero-fee windows for quickly closed positions, which matter disproportionately for short-term traders. Withdrawal and hidden charges, including network/gas fees and any platform-specific withdrawal costs layered on top of trading fees.

SunCrypto’s Fee Structure

SunCrypto has revised its lowest futures trading fees in India , structured multiple times based on trader feedback, and the current version is designed to make discounted rates achievable for a much wider range of traders, not just the highest-volume desks.

Entry-level rates: At VIP Level 0, SunCrypto’s maker and taker fee sits at 0.0300% and 0.0580%, already among the lowest starting rates available on an Indian exchange.

Discounts scale with volume: Fees drop as low as 0.0075% at VIP Level 7, a reduction of roughly 75% from the entry-level rate.

Volume thresholds were cut dramatically: The 30-day trading volume needed to progress between VIP tiers has been reduced by nearly 10x compared to SunCrypto’s earlier structure, making the lower tiers realistically reachable for active retail traders rather than only institutional accounts.

Consistent across markets: The same VIP fee structure applies equally to both INR and USDT margined futures contracts, but futures fees are cheaper for USDT pairs compared to INR pairs on upgraded VIP levels, the lowest futures trading fees in India.

Periodic zero-fee promotions: SunCrypto has run platform-wide zero-trading-fee days across all futures pairs, giving every trader, regardless of VIP level or volume, a chance to trade without any brokerage cost.

USDT Margin [Futures Fees]

Level Trading Pair Last 30 days Volume Maker Fee Taker Fee VIP 0 USDT 0 – 750K USDT 0.0300% 0.0580% VIP 1 USDT 750K – 1.5M USDT 0.0300% 0.0550% VIP 2 USDT 1.5M – 3M USDT 0.0270% 0.0500% VIP 3 USDT 3M – 10M USDT 0.0250% 0.0450% VIP 4 USDT 10M – 25 USDT 0.0200% 0.0400% VIP 5 USDT 25M – 50M USDT 0.0150% 0.0350% VIP 6 USDT 50M – 100M USDT 0.0100% 0.0330% VIP 7 USDT Above 100M USDT 0.0075% 0.0300%

INR Margin [Futures Fees]

Level Trading Pair Last 30 days Volume Maker Fee Taker Fee VIP 0 INR 0 – 6.6 Cr (INR) 0.0300% 0.0580% VIP 1 INR 6.6 Cr – 13.2 Cr (INR) 0.0300% 0.0550% VIP 2 INR 13.2 Cr – 26.4 Cr (INR) 0.0270% 0.0520% VIP 3 INR 26.4 Cr – 88 Cr (INR) 0.0250% 0.0500% VIP 4 INR 88 Cr – 220 Cr (INR) 0.0200% 0.0450% VIP 5 INR 220 Cr – 440 Cr (INR) 0.0150% 0.0400% VIP 6 INR 440 Cr – 880 Cr (INR) 0.0100% 0.0350% VIP 7 INR Above 880 Cr (INR) 0.0075% 0.0300%

Taken together, this positions SunCrypto as a genuine contender for the lowest futures trading fees in India, not just at the top VIP tier but from the very first trade.

Why do the lowest futures trading fees in India impact profit?

There’s no single universal answer to which exchange offers the lowest futures trading fees in India; the right answer depends on how you actually trade:

Scalpers and short-term traders benefit most from zero-fee closing windows, like how, previously for a specific period, SunCrypto ran a 15-minute scalping offer, like other competitors.

High-volume traders benefit most from how quickly an exchange lets them reach top-tier VIP discounts; SunCrypto’s reduced volume thresholds mean traders don’t need institutional-scale volume to unlock its lowest 0.0075% rate.

Traders switching between INR and USDT margin benefit from a platform where the fee structure doesn’t quietly favor one settlement currency, which is where SunCrypto’s consistent cross-market pricing stands out.

Occasional or smaller traders benefit from periodic zero-fee days, which let them trade a meaningful size without absorbing any brokerage cost at all.

Steps to find the lowest futures trading fees in India.

Check the entry-level maker/taker rate on each exchange you’re considering; this is what you’ll actually pay before any volume discount kicks in. Map your typical monthly trading volume against each platform’s VIP tier requirements to see how quickly you’d reach a discounted rate. Confirm the rate applies to your preferred margin currency; don’t assume INR and USDT pricing are identical without checking. Factor in funding fees, not just trading fees, especially if you tend to hold positions across multiple funding intervals. Watch for time-limited zero-fee promotions, which can meaningfully lower your effective cost if your trading activity lines up with the promotional window.

Conclusion

Finding the lowest futures trading fees in India isn’t just about glancing at a single advertised percentage; it’s about understanding VIP tier structures, volume requirements, funding mechanics, and how a platform treats both INR and USDT margin trading.

SunCrypto’s current fee structure, a 0.0300% (maker fee) and 0.0580% (taker fee) entry-level rate dropping to 0.0075% at the top tier, a nearly 10x easier path to reach volume discounts, and consistent pricing across INR and USDT futures make it one of the strongest options for Indian traders looking to keep more of their profits, whether they’re just starting out or trading at serious volume.

Disclaimer: Crypto products & NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. The information and material contained herein are subject to change without prior notice, including prices, which may fluctuate based on market demand and supply.

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