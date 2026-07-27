CIROWA Celebrates Monsoon Picnic on Nagpur Metro Wheel

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Nagpur: Members of the Coal India Retired Officers Welfare Association (CIROWA) celebrated Monsoon Picnic 2026 aboard the Nagpur Metro Wheel, enjoying a memorable day filled with music, food, games, and family bonding.

Around 150 CIROWA members, along with their families, participated in the unique event held on Sunday in collaboration with Nagpur Metro. The picnic offered participants a refreshing monsoon experience while travelling across the city on the Metro. The event was organised around the theme, “Feel the Monsoon Without Getting Wet.”

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Nagpur is home to a large number of retired officers from various subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, many of whom actively contribute to social welfare initiatives. This was the first time CIROWA organised a monsoon picnic aboard the Metro exclusively for its members and their families.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of CIROWA President M.L. Bhasin, with A.K. Hajare, S.P. Puri, J.S. Sayare, V.S. Kulkarni, and other members coordinating the event.

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Senior Nagpur Metro official Mahesh Morone, along with Mane, Yogesh, and other Metro staff, extended logistical support for the programme. Students from the India Institute of Local Self Government, Nagpur—Abhijeet, Srushti, Priyanka, and Ankita—volunteered during the event.

The Metro picnic journey began at 11:00 am from Sitabuldi Metro Station and concluded at 4:00 pm after travelling across various Metro routes, giving participants a memorable monsoon outing.

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