Video: How to claim Government Compensation? Nagpur Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar answers!

Nagpur: As Nagpurians face the aftermath of the devastating floods in the city, their sole relief at the moment seems to be the compensation announced by the Maharashtra Government.

Advertisement

To learn more about how to access this compensation, Nagpur Today interviewed District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement