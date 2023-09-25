Miscreants gun down sand mafia in Gobarwahi, near Nagpur

Nagpur: Some armed miscreants reportedly shot and killed a Sand Mafia at a railway crossing in Gobarwahi village near Tumsar, here on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Naeem Khan.

According to police sources, Khan was allegedly involved in the illegal extraction of sand and other illicit businesses in the area.

On Monday, he was crossing the railway crossing in the area when armed men reportedly opened fire at the vehicle in which Khan was travelling, killing him on the spot.

The unidentified assailants then fled the scene. Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital; however, doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a murder case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Sources speculate that Khan’s killing could be a result of rivalry in the illegal sand business.

