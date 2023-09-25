Nitish Gwalvanshi, former Nagpur Corporator, passes away after prolonged illness at Mumbai hospital

Nagpur: Nitish Gwalvanshi, a two-time Corporator from the Gittikhadan area in Nagpur city, passed away at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Monday.

He was 45 years old.

Nitish, a resident of Bupesh Nagar, Borgaon, and the son of Gangaprasad Gwalvanshi, was actively involved in Nagpur politics. He served two terms as a Corporator, representing both the National Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress.

A few months ago, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nitish suffered a brain haemorrhage. For the past eight months, he had been under observation at a hospital in Mumbai, where he took his last breath on Monday.

Nitish’s last rites will be performed at Friends Colony Ghat on Tuesday at 1 pm.

