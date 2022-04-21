Tata Starbucks enters Nagpur, marks its presence in the 5th city in Maharashtra

Advertisement

The new store marks Tata Starbucks 270″ store in India as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary this year



Nagpur: Tata Starbucks Private Limited today announced its entry into Nagpur with the launch of a brand-new store at Shivaji Nagar. Delivering the iconic ‘Third Place’ experience to customers, the opening marks Tata Starbucks 5′ city in Maharashtra, bringing the total to 270 stores across 27 cities in India.

Nagpur residents will now have a new spot to cherish human connections over a cup of coffee while witnessing the iconic Starbucks Experience. “We are pleased to introduce our customers in Nagpur to a unique sensorial and immersive coffee experience” said Sushant Dash, ceo, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. “Tata Starbucks has had an incredible journey in India, and we are honored to celebrate our tenth year by entering newer and vibrant cities, like Nagpur. We are excited to expand our footprint in India and continue to delight our customers with the unique offerings and an unparalleled Starbucks experience.”

The interior is inspired by Starbucks’ brand heritage and India’s coffee farming community. In the center of the double height space is an installation created by wooden laser cut siren scales and it draws attention to the high ceiling and welcomes customers into the space. Inside the community room is where the custom artwork is located with the 3 dimensional artwork made by local banana fibre material. Each piece is shaped by hand to celebrate India’s coffee farming landscape.

Customers will be able to select from a range of Starbucks beverages including the all-time favourites such as Java Chip Frappuccino®, Cafe Mocha, Signature Hot Chocolate and Caramel Macchiato. Customers can also enjoy the summer offerings such as Mango on the beach Frappuccino, S’mores Latte and S’mores Frappuccino.

Advertisement

Starbucks merchandise and free Wi-Fi is also available in the store. In addition, the company will bring the My Starbucks Rewards™ loyalty program to the city, which provides members with rewards and personalized benefits as they make Starbucks a part of their daily lives.

Starbucks stores across the country have re-opened for dine-in and takeaway in line with the quidelines issued for the respective cities. With safety being of utmost priority, Tata Starbucks continues to observe round the clock cleaning, sanitizing and additional precautions such as floor markers for social distancing in waiting areas, temperature checks for all partners and customers,and facial coverings and gloves for delivery executives and partners. Tata Starbucks has also introduced contactless order and payment methods, such as Mobile Order and Pay through the Starbucks India mobile application, 50 customers can enjoy a safe, familiar, and convenient Starbucks Experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement