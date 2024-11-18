How Online Casinos Are Successful in Getting New and Keeping Their Customers

Advertisement

Online gaming has grown in popularity over the past few years. According to recent data from Grand View Research, the global online casino business was valued at over $63 billion in 2022 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Spherical Insights shared that the local online gambling market in India alone is valued at over $2.85 billion. Thus, India is now a thriving space for online casino operators. But what exactly makes them so popular to many? How are they continuously gaining new customers and keeping a loyal market?

Gaming Variety and Accessibility

Online casinos always ensure they stay relevant by always offering something new. Back in the day, casino gaming was just about table games like roulette, blackjack, and of course, the good old slots machine. Not these days because they’ve found other ways for you to gamble, including playing arcade-like games like the Aviator game online.

They also found a way to make your online experience social and immersive. Plenty of them are now offering live dealer games, which are basically live-streaming versions of tables you can find at casino establishments. In live casinos, you can interact with the real dealer and other players on the virtual table.

The good thing is that you’re given all these gaming options that you can access even with your smartphone device. So, you can now play any of those games whenever, wherever.

Social Media and Influencer Marketing

These days, advertising over social media is the most cost-effective way for all sorts of businesses. This is also the same for online gambling platforms. They have a solid social media presence via ads. On Facebook (Meta), there are already plenty of gambling ads, and many of those aren’t even skippable.

But it’s good that Facebook now has specific policies on online gambling and gaming ads. They are no longer online gambling and gaming the same as traditional gaming. Instead, they have a distinct set of rules for each. Facebook now requires advertisers to obtain written permission before promoting online gambling activities. This might mean they need to show their license to operate before they’re allowed to promote their services on the platform.

However, in addition to buying ad time on social media platforms, many online casinos also work with influencers and game streamers whose audience demographics align with their target market. Typically, they would work with those in the gaming, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors.

These influencers will be asked to create gambling-specific content or simply mention the casino’s name in their posts. Many influencers have shared their experience on this and have shared how big commissions can be for promoting gambling online.

Offering Bonuses

Another effective way that online casinos are attracting more people is through their enticing bonus offers. These can include deposit match bonuses, free spins on popular slot games, no-deposit bonuses, and cashback offers. Such incentives lower the entry barrier and give new players a taste of the platform without a significant financial commitment.

Many simply view these offers as extra money to gamble with, and that’s why it’s effective. Who doesn’t want to get extra stuff for free, right? Just a reminder, though: if you’re interested in claiming any casino bonuses, always read the terms and conditions. While casino bonuses are legit, they can be useless if you get those with high wagering requirements.

Excellent Customer Service and Responsible Gambling

Customer service can make or break a business, and this is also something many online gambling sites are careful with. This is why many platforms like 10CRIC, Parimatch, and Bitstarz have some of the friendliest support teams you can chat with.

These legit casino sites also uphold responsible gambling by offering self-exclusion options, deposit limits, and reality checks to help players manage their spending. This is important because it lets customers know they provide a safe gambling environment.

Conclusion

It’s undoubtedly attractive how online casinos have taken the world by storm. Some might see it as problematic, but they’re thriving. You have the power to get into responsible gambling. It’s best to see casino gaming as a form of entertainment rather than a way to earn money. So, if that’s something you want to get into, good luck, but always remember to gamble responsibly.