Nagpur’s mother-daughter duo shine at UMB Beauty Pageant, make city proud

Advertisement

Nagpur: The dynamic mother-daughter duo of Madhulika Jagdale and Jia Jagdale brought laurels to Nagpur by excelling in their respective categories at the prestigious UMB Pageant 2024. The finale, held in Delhi, was a star-studded affair graced by Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

Madhulika Jagdale, a prominent fashion influencer, was crowned ‘Mrs. India UMB 2024’, while her daughter, Jia Jagdale, clinched the title of ‘UMB Miss India 1st Runner-up 2024’. Sharing her journey, Madhulika expressed gratitude to Jia, crediting her for inspiring her to participate in the competition. Jia, who is also pursuing a career in fashion, reflected her own passion and commitment, making the duo a formidable pair in the pageant scene.

Today’s Rate Mon 18 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,100 /- Gold 22 KT 69,800 /- Silver / Kg 90,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

About UMB Pageants

UMB Pageants is celebrated as India’s largest and most inclusive beauty platform, attracting 70 contestants from diverse backgrounds. Its mission transcends conventional beauty norms, embracing women of all ages, sizes, skin tones, and marital statuses, empowering them to chase their dreams unapologetically.

Founded just four years ago by the visionary duo Urmi and Snigdha Baruah, UMB Pageants has already redefined the pageant industry with an elegance and grandeur that rivals the stars. The event has garnered the support of Bollywood’s biggest celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and many more, who share in its mission of inclusivity and empowerment.

Setting new standards

UMB Pageants has redefined the pageant landscape by emphasizing elegance, diversity, and opportunity. For Madhulika and Jia Jagdale, this platform provided an avenue to showcase their talents, turning their dreams into a shared victory that inspires many.

Also participants of UMB are from all over the world . The winning contestants get a chance to go to Cannes and many different world famous beauty pageants. UMB also does not judge women on the basis of body type or skin colour type.