How No Claim Bonus (NCB) Works in Bike Insurance

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Every bike insurance renewal is a good opportunity to review your policy and understand the factors that can influence your premium. If you have completed the policy period without making a claim, you may notice a No Claim Bonus (NCB) in your renewal documents. Understanding how NCB works, when it applies, and how it changes over time can help you better understand the benefits available under your policy.

What Is NCB in Bike Insurance?

NCB in bike insurance is a discount on the own-damage premium that may be available if no claim is made during the policy period, subject to the applicable terms and conditions of the policy.

Since the discount applies only to the own-damage component of the premium, it does not affect the premium payable for third-party bike insurance, which is determined separately under the applicable regulations.

Gold Rate Aug 4 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,33,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,21,200/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

How Does NCB in Bike Insurance Build Over Time?

If you renew your policy without making a claim, the applicable NCB may increase over consecutive claim-free policy periods, up to the maximum limit specified under the applicable tariff guidelines.

The following percentages are commonly followed:

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Claim-Free Policy Period NCB Discount After 1 consecutive claim-free year 20% After 2 consecutive claim-free years 25% After 3 consecutive claim-free years 35% After 4 consecutive claim-free years 45% After 5 consecutive claim-free years 50%

The availability and application of NCB remain subject to the applicable policy terms and conditions.

Also, making a claim during the policy period may affect the applicable NCB available at renewal.

Can You Transfer NCB to Another Bike or Insurer?

NCB is linked to the policyholder rather than the motorcycle. This means that if you buy another two-wheeler or switch insurers at the time of renewal, you may be able to transfer your accumulated NCB, subject to the applicable policy terms and insurer requirements.

Before starting the transfer process, it is worth keeping your previous policy documents handy and checking the documentation required by your new insurer.

Does NCB Apply to Every Bike Insurance Policy?

NCB generally applies only to the own-damage component of a bike insurance policy. If you have only a third-party bike insurance policy, NCB does not apply because there is no own-damage premium.

Since policy features vary across insurers and products, reading the policy wording can help you understand how NCB applies to your policy.

What Should You Check Before Renewing Your Policy?

Before renewal, consider checking whether:

The NCB shown in the renewal notice matches your claim history.

Your policy details and contact information are up to date.

Your coverage continues to suit your current requirements.

Any add-on covers remain relevant to your needs.

The policy wording explains the available cover, benefits, terms, exclusions, and limits.

Conclusion

Policy renewals often receive less attention than buying insurance for the first time, but they matter just as much. Taking a little time to review your renewal documents and read the policy wording can help you understand how features such as No Claim Bonus apply under your policy and keep you better informed about your bike insurance cover.

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