How Nagpur got it 16 Coronavirus cases

No new cases reported in Nagpur, Five more test +ve in Maha, COVID-19 tally 225

Nagpur: Till Tuesday morning no positive case has been reported yet thou five fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 225, said Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday.

Out of the five fresh cases, one has been reported from Mumbai, two from Pune and two from Buldhana.

Meanwhile, given the infectious nature of coronavirus, the BMC on Monday said that if a COVID-19 patient dies, the body will be cremated irrespective of religion.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19

Meanwhile let see how Nagpur got it 16 Positive cases :

Nagpur cases History :

1st Patient : USA Return

2nd : Colleague of US return patient

3rd : Colleague of US return patient

4th : Wife of US return patient.

5th : Delhi Returned a Businessman

6th : Mother of 5th Patient

7th : Wife of 5th Patient

8th : Son of 5th Patient

9th : Manager of 5th Patient

10th : Manager’s Daughter

11th : Worker of 5th Patient

12th : Worker’s Daughter

13th : Worker’s Brother

14th : Delhi Returned a City Businessman

15th : Wife of 14th Patient

16th : Son of 14th Patient

Last updated : March 31 Time 11:30 AM