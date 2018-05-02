How Nagpur got it 16 Coronavirus cases
No new cases reported in Nagpur, Five more test +ve in Maha, COVID-19 tally 225
Nagpur: Till Tuesday morning no positive case has been reported yet thou five fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 225, said Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday.
Out of the five fresh cases, one has been reported from Mumbai, two from Pune and two from Buldhana.
Meanwhile, given the infectious nature of coronavirus, the BMC on Monday said that if a COVID-19 patient dies, the body will be cremated irrespective of religion.
India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19
Meanwhile let see how Nagpur got it 16 Positive cases :
Nagpur cases History :
1st Patient : USA Return
2nd : Colleague of US return patient
3rd : Colleague of US return patient
4th : Wife of US return patient.
5th : Delhi Returned a Businessman
6th : Mother of 5th Patient
7th : Wife of 5th Patient
8th : Son of 5th Patient
9th : Manager of 5th Patient
10th : Manager’s Daughter
11th : Worker of 5th Patient
12th : Worker’s Daughter
13th : Worker’s Brother
14th : Delhi Returned a City Businessman
15th : Wife of 14th Patient
16th : Son of 14th Patient
Last updated : March 31 Time 11:30 AM