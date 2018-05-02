Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    How Nagpur got it 16 Coronavirus cases

    No new cases reported in Nagpur, Five more test +ve in Maha, COVID-19 tally 225

    Nagpur: Till Tuesday morning no positive case has been reported yet thou five fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 225, said Maharashtra Health Department on Tuesday.

    Out of the five fresh cases, one has been reported from Mumbai, two from Pune and two from Buldhana.

    Meanwhile, given the infectious nature of coronavirus, the BMC on Monday said that if a COVID-19 patient dies, the body will be cremated irrespective of religion.

    India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19

    Meanwhile let see how Nagpur got it 16 Positive cases :

    Nagpur cases History : 

    1st Patient : USA Return
    2nd : Colleague of US return patient
    3rd : Colleague of US return patient
    4th : Wife of US return patient.
    5th : Delhi Returned a Businessman
    6th : Mother of 5th Patient
    7th : Wife of 5th Patient
    8th : Son of 5th Patient
    9th : Manager of 5th Patient
    10th : Manager’s Daughter
    11th : Worker of 5th Patient
    12th : Worker’s Daughter
    13th : Worker’s Brother
    14th : Delhi Returned a City Businessman
    15th : Wife of 14th Patient
    16th : Son of 14th Patient

    Last updated : March 31 Time 11:30 AM

