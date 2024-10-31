How Maharashtra’s Top Leaders are Crorepati ‘Farmers’ Amid Agrarian Crisis

Advertisement

Mumbai/Nagpur: Amid Maharashtra’s persistent agrarian crisis and rising farmer suicides, poll affidavits filed by some of the state’s most prominent political figures reveal surprising wealth among those identifying as “farmers” and “social workers.” The stark contrast between the economic plight of ordinary farmers and the affluence of these leaders has sparked public scrutiny.

Among these wealthy “farmers” are Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole. According to their affidavits, they collectively possess assets running into hundreds of crores.

Today’s Rate Wenesday 30 Oct. 2024 Gold 24 KT 79,900 /- Gold 22 KT 74,300 /- Silver / Kg 99900 /- Platinum 44000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

For instance, CM Shinde’s family reportedly owns Rs 37.67 crore in assets, including movable wealth worth Rs 9.21 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 28.46 crore. Similarly, Ajit Pawar, the richest among the state’s top leaders, declares assets totaling Rs 124.54 crore. Fadnavis, with five terms as an MLA, lists assets valued at Rs 13.27 crore.

Advertisement

The report underscores that top Mahayuti leaders and opposition figures alike cite farming as their primary profession. Congressman Wadettiwar, for instance, who left school after Class 10, has family assets worth Rs 94.54 crore. MPCC’s Patole, another crorepati, holds assets valued at Rs 5.28 crore while identifying as a farmer engaged in farm-related business. BJP’s state president Bawankule, a three-time MLA, holds assets of Rs 48.55 crore, with most immovable property registered under his wife’s name.

Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thackeray identifies as a social worker, declaring assets worth Rs 23.43 crore. His affidavit reflects earnings of Rs 6.04 crore over the past five years. NCP leader and cooperation minister Dilip Walse Patil, who is also in the race, listed Rs 6.06 crore in assets, while his occupation is recorded as “farmer.”

Notably, Maharashtra’s agriculture-based leaders benefit from the Income Tax Act’s provision that grants tax relief on pure agricultural income. Chartered accountant Julfesh Shah explains, “Those with agricultural income alone can claim complete tax relief, while those combining it with other income enjoy marginal relief.”

As these crorepati leaders file nominations, their substantial wealth invites scrutiny over the authenticity of their agrarian affiliations, raising questions amid Maharashtra’s struggling rural community.