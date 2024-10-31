Unusual Weather in Vidarbha: Diwali Brings a Mix of Heat, Rain, and Winter Chill

Advertisement

Nagpur: In an unusual turn, Vidarbha is witnessing a rare blend of summer heat, rain, and the onset of winter just as Diwali celebrations approach. Today’s weather forecast brings a mix of these elements, capturing the region’s diverse climate in one go.

Over the past few days, the October heat had its grip on Vidarbha, but now there’s a noticeable dip, and a hint of early winter is settling in. Alongside the cool winds, sporadic showers are also appearing in some areas, adding to the complex weather pattern.

All districts in Vidarbha were placed on a yellow alert this Wednesday, sparking concerns among locals about a “rainy Diwali.” However, the overall weather remains largely dry, bringing some relief.

According to the weather department, on October 31, Eastern Vidarbha districts—Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur—may experience partial cloud cover and light rain. In contrast, Western Vidarbha districts—Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, and Washim—are expected to enjoy clear skies and dry conditions.

Residents are finding it challenging to cope with the unpredictable shifts, relieved that the October heat has eased but now preparing for rain and chilly conditions. The agricultural community is especially concerned, as soybean crops have already faced setbacks, and cotton crops are now at risk. With the sowing season for chickpeas and wheat underway, farmers are hoping for favorable rain to support new growth.

Farmers are advised to stay vigilant and adopt precautions to protect their crops during this unpredictable season.