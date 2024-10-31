Why Did a Nagpur Postmaster Dump 800 Aadhaar Cards Into the Vena River?

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a shocking move, an assistant postmaster of Wanadongri branch, Piyush Ingoley, threw over 800 Aadhaar cards into the Vena river near the Amravati bypass last week. Was this a protest against mounting work pressure or a lapse in responsibility? The postal department, responsible for delivering these essential documents, has suspended Ingoley, who now faces a departmental inquiry.

Hingna police, alerted by passers-by to the sight of floating documents, rushed to recover the Aadhaar cards scattered across the river. Witnesses gathered along the bridge, watching as sacks full of undelivered cards were salvaged. Ingoley, appointed to Wanadongri branch about a year ago, reportedly grew frustrated by piles of undelivered Aadhaar cards left by his predecessor, ultimately opting for this drastic measure.

Today’s Rate Wenesday 30 Oct. 2024 Gold 24 KT 79,900 /- Gold 22 KT 74,300 /- Silver / Kg 99900 /- Platinum 44000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

What Could Be the Consequences of This Act?

Advertisement

Floating Aadhaar cards, essential for identity verification, raised concerns about potential misuse. A police official noted that such documents, easily accessible to anyone, could have been exploited for various purposes. Authorities believe Ingoley should have escalated the issue to his seniors instead of taking matters into his own hands.

Hingna Police Station’s Senior Inspector Jeetendra Bobde confirmed plans to notify the postal department, urging them to file a formal complaint. Meanwhile, the incident is being transferred to MIDC police station, as the Wanadongri branch falls within their jurisdiction.