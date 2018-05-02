“How Do I Do It?” Online Webinar series by Indian Society of Anesthesiologists (ISA) Nagpur City Branch

Indian Society Of Anesthesiologists (ISA) Nagpur City Branch has recently started a unique online series of Continuous Medical Education (CME) Program. Under this program ISA conducted two webinars; the first of which was held on, 13th August 2020 and the second was held on 22nd September 2020.

The Faculties for CME were: Dr Savita Chauhan: Retrograde Intubation, Dr Neelesh Mathankar: Cervical plexus block, Dr B. M. Rajurkar: Bronchial Blocker as an effective method of lung isolation in thoracic surgeries; and Dr Himanshu Marathe: Fiber-optic bronchoscope guided Intubation. All the talks by eminent speakers were excellent with wonderful demonstration of procedural technique.

President ISA NCB, Dr Saurabh Barde welcomed the gathering and briefed the audience about the concept and utility of program. This is a unique program by ISA NCB where various procedural techniques are demonstrated by speakers in a practical way, in the field of Anaesthesiology, Pain medicine and Critical care.

The program received overwhelming response by the Anaersthesiologists in the city with their active participation. The program was moderated by Dr Deepak Madankar, Honorary Secretary ISA NCB.