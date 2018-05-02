Rs 2.05 lakh gold jewellery stolen from house in Vasant Nagar

Nagpur: Gold jewellery worth Rs 2.05 lakh has been stolen from a house at Vasant Nagar in Bajaj Nagar area.

A resident of Vasant Nagar, MIG Colony, Chandrakant Gunjikar locked his house and went to meet his daughter in Hyderabad. He had given the keys of his house to his neighbour Harshavardhan Rajesh Fukepatil (21), a resident of MIG, 5/8,Vasant Nagar.

The maid servant used to collect keys from Fukepatil, clean the house and return them to him. On September 22, Fukepatil saw the door lock of Gunjikar’s house broken. He contacted Gunjikar on his cellphone and informed him about the incident. Gunjikar asked Fukepatil to enter the house and show the almirah by making a video call.

After seeing the video, Gunjikar confirmed that the thieves had taken away gold ornaments worth Rs 2.05 lakh. Following Fukepatil’s complaint, Bajaj Nagar Police registered a case under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.