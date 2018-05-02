‘Houseful,’ no more vacancy in BJP, says Fadnavis

Chief Minister embarks on ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ ahead of Assembly polls

Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday sounded the bugle for Assembly elections in State by embarking on ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ from Gurukunj Mozari in Amravati district.

In the first public meeting of the Yatra, Fadnavis said, “Since the past few days, BJP is witnessing exodus of leaders from other political parties for joining the party. But we have now put up a ‘Houseful’ board and now there is no more vacancy in the party”.

The meeting was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and State BJP President Chandrakant Patil among other leaders.

Fadnavis counted a number of works done by BJP-Shiv Sena Government and launching a blistering attack on NCP-Congress. “Through Mahajanadesh Yatra, we are seeking blessings of people of Maharashtra. We are servants of people. With their blessings, we could do works manifold in the last five years. Our Government brought industries in State. What NCP-Congress have done during their 15-year rule? They must tell people,” Fadnavis roared.

“BJP-Shiv Sena Government, in the past 5 years, weaved a network of 30,000 km roads. This is record of sorts in the country. We have also provided electricity connections to 1.5 lakh farmers. Now work on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg has also commenced. Our government implemented every scheme of farmers honestly. Hence people should give us Mahajanadesh for tackling drought,” appealed the Chief Minister.

‘Ab ki baar 220 paar’:

During the meeting, BJP workers raised the slogan ‘Ab ki baar 220 paar’ and vowed to achieve the target at any cost.