Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Aug 1st, 2019

‘Houseful,’ no more vacancy in BJP, says Fadnavis

Chief Minister embarks on ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ ahead of Assembly polls

Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday sounded the bugle for Assembly elections in State by embarking on ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ from Gurukunj Mozari in Amravati district.

In the first public meeting of the Yatra, Fadnavis said, “Since the past few days, BJP is witnessing exodus of leaders from other political parties for joining the party. But we have now put up a ‘Houseful’ board and now there is no more vacancy in the party”.

The meeting was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and State BJP President Chandrakant Patil among other leaders.

Fadnavis counted a number of works done by BJP-Shiv Sena Government and launching a blistering attack on NCP-Congress. “Through Mahajanadesh Yatra, we are seeking blessings of people of Maharashtra. We are servants of people. With their blessings, we could do works manifold in the last five years. Our Government brought industries in State. What NCP-Congress have done during their 15-year rule? They must tell people,” Fadnavis roared.

“BJP-Shiv Sena Government, in the past 5 years, weaved a network of 30,000 km roads. This is record of sorts in the country. We have also provided electricity connections to 1.5 lakh farmers. Now work on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg has also commenced. Our government implemented every scheme of farmers honestly. Hence people should give us Mahajanadesh for tackling drought,” appealed the Chief Minister.

‘Ab ki baar 220 paar’:
During the meeting, BJP workers raised the slogan ‘Ab ki baar 220 paar’ and vowed to achieve the target at any cost.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Maharashtra News
केंद्रीय संरक्षणमंत्री व मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडून राष्ट्रसंतांना अभिवादन
केंद्रीय संरक्षणमंत्री व मुख्यमंत्र्यांकडून राष्ट्रसंतांना अभिवादन
प्रभाग क्र 16 मध्ये जलशुद्धीकरण संयंत्राचे उद्घाटन
प्रभाग क्र 16 मध्ये जलशुद्धीकरण संयंत्राचे उद्घाटन
Hindi News
Video: शहर की एक स्कुल में मिड-डे-मील में निकली इल्ली, खाना सप्लाई करनेवाले एनजीओ ने आरोप नकारा
Video: शहर की एक स्कुल में मिड-डे-मील में निकली इल्ली, खाना सप्लाई करनेवाले एनजीओ ने आरोप नकारा
मुख्यमंत्री की महाजनादेश यात्रा की हुई शुरुवात, नागपुर मे जोरदार स्वागत की तैयारी : संजय बंगाले
मुख्यमंत्री की महाजनादेश यात्रा की हुई शुरुवात, नागपुर मे जोरदार स्वागत की तैयारी : संजय बंगाले
Trending News
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
Gadkari takes ill during a function in Solapur, now fine
Gadkari takes ill during a function in Solapur, now fine
Featured News
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
Rajnath Singh accorded warm welcome at Nagpur Airport
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
AAI to commence transfer of Nagpur Airport management to GMR Airports in Aug-2019
Trending In Nagpur
शहरातून आंतरराष्ट्रीय खेळाडू पुढे येतील
शहरातून आंतरराष्ट्रीय खेळाडू पुढे येतील
Video: शहर की एक स्कुल में मिड-डे-मील में निकली इल्ली, खाना सप्लाई करनेवाले एनजीओ ने आरोप नकारा
Video: शहर की एक स्कुल में मिड-डे-मील में निकली इल्ली, खाना सप्लाई करनेवाले एनजीओ ने आरोप नकारा
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
सामाजिक बांधिलकी जपण्यासाठी युवा माहिती दूत उपक्रम सहभाग वाढवा
सामाजिक बांधिलकी जपण्यासाठी युवा माहिती दूत उपक्रम सहभाग वाढवा
महसूल विभाग हा विकासाचा केंद्रबिंदू – डॉ. संजीव कुमार
महसूल विभाग हा विकासाचा केंद्रबिंदू – डॉ. संजीव कुमार
अण्णाभाऊ साठे यांना महावितरणची आदरांजली
अण्णाभाऊ साठे यांना महावितरणची आदरांजली
जाहिरात करणा-या रुग्णालयांवर होणार कारवाई
जाहिरात करणा-या रुग्णालयांवर होणार कारवाई
‘Houseful,’ no more vacancy in BJP, says Fadnavis
‘Houseful,’ no more vacancy in BJP, says Fadnavis
मुख्यमंत्री की महाजनादेश यात्रा की हुई शुरुवात, नागपुर मे जोरदार स्वागत की तैयारी : संजय बंगाले
मुख्यमंत्री की महाजनादेश यात्रा की हुई शुरुवात, नागपुर मे जोरदार स्वागत की तैयारी : संजय बंगाले
BJP Corporator files PIL in HC, seeks population-wise seats to SC, ST in Assembly polls
BJP Corporator files PIL in HC, seeks population-wise seats to SC, ST in Assembly polls
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145