Housebreaking in Shantinagar, Kapil Nagar, booty worth Rs 2.41 lakh stolen

Nagpur: In two cases of burglaries reported under the jurisdiction of Shantinagar and Kapil nagar police, some unidentified miscreants sneaked inside two locked houses and decamped with cash, gold, and silver ornaments to the tune of Rs 2.41 lakh.

In the first incident, a 57-year-old complainant Pushplata Ishwar Borkar, a resident of Shantinagar Colony had gone out of the station with her family to attend a private affair between January 26 and Jaunary 27.

In the meantime, some unidentified burglars entered her house by breaking the latch of the main door and decamped with gold and silver ornaments beside cash Rs 50,000. The burglary came to light, Monday morning when complainant returned home and found the broken lock and the valuables kept in almirah missing.

Subsequently, Pushplata rushed to Shantinagar police and lodged a complaint.