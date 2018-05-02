Housebreaking in Nandanvan, valuables worth Rs 1.62 lakh stolen

Nagpur: Some unidentified miscreants sneaked into a house in Aaradhna Nagar and decamped with gold ornaments and cash to the tune of Rs 1.62 lakh on Friday. The incident occurred under Nandanvan police station.

In his complaint, 31-year-old Yogesh Kailash Tapadia told police that, owing to some office work on Friday he had to stay back at work between 3 pm and 9.

During the same time, his wife and kids were at his in-law’s place. In the meantime, some unidentified miscreants entered their house by breaking the latch of the main door and fled with gold ornaments and cash Rs 20,000 kept in almirah. The burglary came to the fore, when he got back and found his house in ransacked state. He soon alerted Nandanvan police.

Based on the complaint lodged by, Tapadia cops have registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.