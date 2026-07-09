Heritage Hotel’s ‘House of Beer’ in Nagpur Faces Sealing Over Illegal Hookah Operations

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Nagpur: Authorities have initiated the process to seal House of Beer, a café operating inside Heritage Hotel near the VCA Stadium, after it was found allegedly offering illegal hookah services. Officials are completing the required documentation, and the final sealing action is expected soon.

A few days ago, a joint team from the Sadar Police and the Crime Branch raided the café, where several customers were allegedly found smoking hookah. Police registered a case against both the café management and the customers involved.

During the investigation, officers also found that the establishment was allegedly serving prohibited tobacco-based hookah flavours to customers, leading to further legal action.

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Following the raid, police issued a show-cause notice to the café owner, asking why the establishment should not be sealed. However, after the owner reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory response within the stipulated time, officials prepared a report recommending the sealing of the premises.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Annapurna Singh said that the documentation process is in its final stage and appropriate action will be taken shortly.

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The move has created concern among operators of illegal hookah parlours across Nagpur. Officials believe that sealing House of Beer could serve as a strong warning against other establishments allegedly running hookah services in violation of the law.

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