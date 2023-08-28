House collapses after WCL blasting near Nagpur; father, daughter dead

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old man and his 6-year-old daughter died after their house collapsed due to WCL blasting in the Kandri area of Kanhan, around 20 kilometers from Nagpur, on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Kamlesh Gajanan Potekar (34) and Yadvi Kamlesh Potekar (6).

Advertisement

According to police sources, Kandri locals had filed various complaints regarding the heavy blasting by WCL, but to no avail.

On Monday, at around 12.45 pm, a house belonging to the Potekar family reportedly collapsed due to the heavy blasting by WCL, resulting in the deaths of Kamlesh and his daughter, Yadvi.

Reacting swiftly, locals rushed to help the duo and took them to the Municipality Hospital in Kamptee, but the doctors declared them dead.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Kanhan Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement