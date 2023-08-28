Delhi Public School, MIHAN Celebrates Heartwarming “Daddy’s Day Out” Event Fostering Stronger Bonds and Lasting Memories

Delhi Public School, MIHAN, played host to an endearing event, “Daddy’s Day Out,” on August 26, 2023. The event was exclusively tailored for the young pupils of Pre-Nursery grade and their fathers, with the objective of forging enduring connections and creating cherished memories.

The school premises were abuzz with excitement as fathers and their little ones stepped hand in hand onto the campus. Warm smiles and specially designed badges awaited them, setting the tone for a day filled with camaraderie and fun. A highlight of the event was a captivating ramp walk, where coordinated outfits donned by the fathers and their children showcased the exceptional bond they share.

Advertisement

The event featured a diverse range of engaging activities, including collaborative art projects, exhilarating balloon races, and invigorating fitness challenges. These activities were not only designed to inspire teamwork but also to foster friendly competition among the participants. Adding a touch of exuberance to the affair was a lively Zumba session, which brought an element of joy and togetherness to the proceedings.

As the event drew to a close, Ms. Nidhi Yadav, the esteemed Principal of the school, expressed her gratitude to the parents for their enthusiastic involvement in making the event a resounding success. The collective efforts of the school staff, fathers, and children came together to make “Daddy’s Day Out” 2023 a memorable occasion, leaving a profound impact on all attendees.

The event served as a poignant reminder of the significance of spending quality time together, reinforcing the importance of nurturing relationships and shared experiences. Delhi Public School, MIHAN, remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering holistic growth and nurturing strong connections among its students and their families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement