Nagpur Police resume search for Sana Khan’s body

Nagpur: After temporarily calling off the search operation for the body of Sana, also known as Heena Khan, the Nagpur police have taken up the task once again. On Sunday, two teams of police personnel were dispatched to Madhya Pradesh, resuming the efforts to locate the missing body within forty-eight hours of the search being halted.

DCP Zone II, Rahul Madne, has confirmed that two teams, led by officials holding the rank of Police Sub-Inspector, have been deployed. These teams will scour an extensive area spanning nearly 100 kilometres, encompassing the regions along the Hiran and Narmada Rivers. The objective of their mission is to visit every village within this expanse, engaging with local villagers to gather crucial evidence that could aid the ongoing investigation.

The recovery of Sana Khan’s body holds paramount importance in constructing a strong murder case against the accused individuals. Legal experts emphasize that the absence of her body might pose challenges to the case’s viability in court. As of now, the primary suspects, including Pappu Sahu, Ramesh Singh, Dharmendra Yadav, Rabbu Chacha (also known as Ravinshankar Yadav), and Kamlesh Patel, remain under police custody while the investigation unfolds. Notably, these individuals are yet to disclose any information regarding the precise location of Sana’s body.

The case revolves around the alleged murder of Sana Khan, reportedly carried out by her husband-turned-foe, Pappu Sahu, on August 2 in Jabalpur. The sequence of events has sparked a flurry of police activity, with authorities diligently working to piece together the puzzle and unravel the truth behind this tragic incident.

As the search resumes and law enforcement personnel intensify their efforts, the case underscores the complexity and challenges of criminal investigations involving missing persons. The cooperation and coordination between police teams and local communities will play a pivotal role in potentially uncovering critical evidence that could lead to a breakthrough in the case.

