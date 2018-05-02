House burgled in Ajni, Rs 1.35 lakh gold jewellery stolen

Nagpur : Gold ornaments worth Rs1.35 lakh were stolen from a house in Ajni Police Station area.

Complainant Sharmila Mahadeo More (52), a resident of Flat No. 302, Matoshri Nagar, Wanadongri, had came at her mother’s house at Plot No.68, Bodhi Vriksha Nagar, near Bajrang Nagar at 2.30 pm.

She kept her bag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 1.35 lakh in a room.

Unidentified thief entered the house from open door and walked away with the bag.

An offence under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Ajni police station against the unidentified thief.