Ambekar booked for cheating Mum bizman in Rs 1 cr gold deal

Nagpur: Yet another case of extortion and cheating was registered against gangster Santosh Ambekar and his accomplices on Friday. The gangster has cheated a Mumbai-based businessman to the tune of Rs one crore in gold deal, said police.

The complainant Shamrao Mankumre, a resident of Navi Mumbai, he was contacted by accomplices of Ambekar in Mumbai who assured him of selling gold bricks worth crores of rupees in just Rs one crore. Mankumre arrived in city with the accomplices and met Ambekar at his residence in Itwari.

Ambekar had allegedly took the money from Mankumre and assured that the gold would be delivered to him within two days.

When Ambekar had not given gold bricks, Mankumre asked him to return the money. Instead of returning the money, Ambekar threatened him to kill in road accident and demanded Rs 25 lakh for his safety. Mankumre then approached Lakadganj Police Station and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered the case under Sections 420, 406, 386, 504, 506 (b), 120 (b) and 34 of Indian Penal Code against Ambekar, Arvind Dwarkabhai Patel and others.

A police officer informed that Ambekar was arrested from Central Jail on production warrant and would be interrogated soon

