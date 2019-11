Nagpur: A son of retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was booked by Wadi Police for allegedly for molesting a teenage girl.

The accused has been identified as Viraj alias Kittu Nagesh Ghodki(34), a resident of Adiwasi Society, Wadi Naka. The victim is a relative of Viraj. He molested her while operating a computer, said police.

An offence under Section354 (a)of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Viraj Ghodki.