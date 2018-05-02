Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Sep 24th, 2019

House break in Bhagwan Nagar, Rs 80 k booty stolen

burglary

Representational Pic

Nagpur: A woman residing in Banerjee Layout in Bhagwan Nagar woke up to a shock on Monday when she discovered that her house has been burgled. The thief has stolen away gold ornament and cash collectively worth Rs 80,000 from her house in Ajni area.

The woman, Nirmala Hiraman Kanfode (61), a resident of Plot No. 119, Banerjee Layout, Bhagwan Nagar, was sleeping in a room at first floor of her house when the theft took place.

The thief gained entry from open door of ground floor and walked away with gold ornaments and Rs 15,500 cash. Ajni police have registered the case under Section 380 of Indian Penal Code and started investigation.

