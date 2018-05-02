There is no good or bad terrorism: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that terrorist attacks anywhere in the world should be considered as an act of terrorism — “not more or less” or “good or bad”.

During his address at the Leaders’ Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives, held on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session on Monday, Modi called for institutionalization of counter-terrorism cooperation at the multilateral level and asserted that India will work towards enhancing ongoing cooperation and capacity building of friendly countries in this area.

“The prime minister said that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms, for this objective to be realised,” Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs A Gitesh Sarma told reporters in New York after the meeting.

Modi also asserted the need to avoid politicisation of mechanisms like UN sanction listings and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and said that these mechanisms need to be enforced.

A terrorist attack anywhere in the world “should be considered terrorism — not good or bad terrorism. Not more or less”, the prime minister said. He said there should be a “qualitative upgradation” in the ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing through bilateral and regional frameworks.

Sharing India’s experience, Modi told the meeting that democratic values, diversity and inclusive development are the most important weapons against ideologies that promote terrorism, extremism and radicalism, Sarma said. — PTI