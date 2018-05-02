Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Sep 24th, 2019
News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

There is no good or bad terrorism: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that terrorist attacks anywhere in the world should be considered as an act of terrorism — “not more or less” or “good or bad”.

During his address at the Leaders’ Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives, held on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session on Monday, Modi called for institutionalization of counter-terrorism cooperation at the multilateral level and asserted that India will work towards enhancing ongoing cooperation and capacity building of friendly countries in this area.

“The prime minister said that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms, for this objective to be realised,” Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs A Gitesh Sarma told reporters in New York after the meeting.

Modi also asserted the need to avoid politicisation of mechanisms like UN sanction listings and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and said that these mechanisms need to be enforced.

A terrorist attack anywhere in the world “should be considered terrorism — not good or bad terrorism. Not more or less”, the prime minister said. He said there should be a “qualitative upgradation” in the ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing through bilateral and regional frameworks.

Sharing India’s experience, Modi told the meeting that democratic values, diversity and inclusive development are the most important weapons against ideologies that promote terrorism, extremism and radicalism, Sarma said. — PTI

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Nagpur Round Table Members learns about Chocolate
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Walkathon by Dr Shrikant Jichkar Foundation held in city
Nagpur Crime News
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Goon with country-made pistol arrested in Kanhan
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Teenage girl goes missing from cloth shop in Sakkardara
Maharashtra News
भिलगावात भूमिगत गटार योजनेच्या उघड्या नालीने ग्रामस्थांची वाढली डोकेदुखी
भिलगावात भूमिगत गटार योजनेच्या उघड्या नालीने ग्रामस्थांची वाढली डोकेदुखी
रमानगर च्या दोन चोरट्यांना अटक
रमानगर च्या दोन चोरट्यांना अटक
Hindi News
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
जमकर बरसे बादल लगा आसमान फटा.
जमकर बरसे बादल लगा आसमान फटा.
Trending News
No Hindu Will Have to Leave Country, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
No Hindu Will Have to Leave Country, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
‘Howdy, Modi!’: Trump hails Indian PM at ‘historic’ Texas rally
Featured News
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar
Trending In Nagpur
House break in Bhagwan Nagar, Rs 80 k booty stolen
House break in Bhagwan Nagar, Rs 80 k booty stolen
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
Nagpur to face major power cut on Sept 25, many areas to go dark
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
जैसे कर्म होंगे वैसे फल मिलेंगेः पं. मोहनलाल जी व्यास
Man’s body found floating in Sakkardara lake
Man’s body found floating in Sakkardara lake
29 से सहकार नगर में शिवयोग नवरात्रि महोत्सव
29 से सहकार नगर में शिवयोग नवरात्रि महोत्सव
बाबा हुजूर को चढ़ाई जा रही खुशबूदार चादरें
बाबा हुजूर को चढ़ाई जा रही खुशबूदार चादरें
सर्व राजकीय पक्षांनी आदर्श आचारसंहितेचे पालन करावे- जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचे आवाहन
सर्व राजकीय पक्षांनी आदर्श आचारसंहितेचे पालन करावे- जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांचे आवाहन
प्रचारसाहित्य छपाईपूर्वी समितीकडून प्रमाणीत करुन घ्यावे
प्रचारसाहित्य छपाईपूर्वी समितीकडून प्रमाणीत करुन घ्यावे
दबाव के बाद कई स्कूलों में कामचलाऊ PTA
दबाव के बाद कई स्कूलों में कामचलाऊ PTA
1.45 लाख के जेवर पर हाथ साफ
1.45 लाख के जेवर पर हाथ साफ
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145