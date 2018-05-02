Hotels permitted home delivery, No ban on the sale of eggs, chicken and fish

No ban on the sale of eggs, chicken and fish

In a major relief to people amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown over coronavirus, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has permitted hotels to keep the kitchen open. However, the food will not be served at the restaurant.

Hotels can only use the option of home delivery to complete their orders. Pawar also said that the delivery persons should maintain social distance and hygiene.

Pawar also clarified that there is no ban on the sale of eggs, chicken, mutton and fish in the market or restaurants. In much-needed relief for farmers, fruits like mangoes from Konkan, grapes from Nashik, oranges from Nagpur, banana, watermelons can be sold in the market.

The development comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray allowed those shops that sell essential goods to remain open for 24 hours. On Thursday, taking a stern view of many people still sauntering out on the roads despite the lockdown, Pawar hinted that he would not hesitate to deploy the Army to control the menace of the crowd.

He also said that police and medical professionals are doing their duty to combat the spread of coronavirus and strict action will be taken against those heckling or attacking them.