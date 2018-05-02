Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Mar 27th, 2020
    There’s a gap: Cabinet Secy red flags monitoring

    Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has told state governments that more than 15 lakh international travellers came to India over the last two months but there appears to be a gap between the actual monitoring for COVID-19 and the total arrivals.

    In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, Gauba said such a gap in monitoring of international passengers may seriously jeopardise the efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, given that many amongst the persons who have tested positive for the virus so far in India have a history of international travel. — PTI

