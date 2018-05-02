Horse-mounted unit, SIT for Nagpur Police, says Home Minister Deshmukh

Nagpur: After Mumbai police’s horse-mounted unit for traffic and crowd control, the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that Nagpur police will soon follow the suit.. Besides, an efforts to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is in pipeline, the HM added.

Deshmukh was speaking at farewell ceremony of outgoing Nagpur police chief Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay. New Nagpur Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, all the top officials of Nagpur police were present on this occasion.

Hardwork during Covid-19, a proof of nobel profession:

During his address, the HM said, “The preventive measures conducted by the cops during the pandemic crises, has ensured the Maharashtra Police to achieve it’s all time high image. Though, while dealing with migrant crises throughout the lockdown period, several cops were infected and around 165 have succumbed to the virus borne disease. This has proved the selfless deeds of police’s nobel profession,” he asserted.

SIT to curb property crime, Horse-Mounted Unit to control traffic:

Pointing out that the most of current crime revolves around property, the HM said around 80% of the complaints I receive are property related.

“There are few transfers in the pipeline. As soon as we are done with the posting procedure, a SIT will be formed to curb property related scams. Besides, uses of drones will be promoted in the policing. And Nagpur soon will get a Horse-Mounted Unit for traffic and crowd control,” Deshmukh said.

– Shubham Nagdeve