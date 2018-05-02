Absconding NDPS accused nabbed by Pachpaoli cops

Nagpur: Pachpaoli police on Friday nabbed an NDPS accused absconding since the past six months. Cops have also seized 1300 grams of marijuana (ganja) from his possession.

A team of cops led by Head Constable Pramod Shaniware was on patrol on Friday night. While passing through Mominpura Football Ground, the team spotted a person with a white bag running away seeing the cops. The team chased him on bikes and intercepted him.

When questioned, the suspicious person revealed his name as Sheikh Salam Sheikh Kalam (30), resident of Mominpura Ansar Nagar. Cops frisked him and found 1300 grams of marijuana (ganja) worth Rs 13,000 in his possession. The accused Sheikh Salam was wanted in a narcotics case and was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was absconding and dodging arrest by the police since past six months.

Now, the accused has been booked under Section 20(B)2(B) of NDPS Act and placed under arrest.