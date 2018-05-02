Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Sep 5th, 2020

    Absconding NDPS accused nabbed by Pachpaoli cops

    Nagpur: Pachpaoli police on Friday nabbed an NDPS accused absconding since the past six months. Cops have also seized 1300 grams of marijuana (ganja) from his possession.

    A team of cops led by Head Constable Pramod Shaniware was on patrol on Friday night. While passing through Mominpura Football Ground, the team spotted a person with a white bag running away seeing the cops. The team chased him on bikes and intercepted him.

     

    When questioned, the suspicious person revealed his name as Sheikh Salam Sheikh Kalam (30), resident of Mominpura Ansar Nagar. Cops frisked him and found 1300 grams of marijuana (ganja) worth Rs 13,000 in his possession. The accused Sheikh Salam was wanted in a narcotics case and was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was absconding and dodging arrest by the police since past six months.

    Now, the accused has been booked under Section 20(B)2(B) of NDPS Act and placed under arrest.

    Trending In Nagpur
    VIA Agro & Rural Development forum organized a webinar on how to make FPC/FPO for the welfare of farmers of Vidarbha
    VIA Agro & Rural Development forum organized a webinar on how to make FPC/FPO for the welfare of farmers of Vidarbha
    मनपा का बजट तीसरे सप्ताह में
    मनपा का बजट तीसरे सप्ताह में
    Absconding NDPS accused nabbed by Pachpaoli cops
    Absconding NDPS accused nabbed by Pachpaoli cops
    Horse-mounted unit, SIT for Nagpur Police, says Home Minister Deshmukh
    Horse-mounted unit, SIT for Nagpur Police, says Home Minister Deshmukh
    Passengers to get sanitizers, soaps, masks through vending machines at Nagpur Stn
    Passengers to get sanitizers, soaps, masks through vending machines at Nagpur Stn
    Vinaykarao Duttatray Lokhande passed away today
    Vinaykarao Duttatray Lokhande passed away today
    Trickster robs Varsha Printing Inks Co owner of Rs 3.87 lakh in MIDC
    Trickster robs Varsha Printing Inks Co owner of Rs 3.87 lakh in MIDC
    In a first, Home Minister along with cops bid farewell to outgoing CP Upadhyay
    In a first, Home Minister along with cops bid farewell to outgoing CP Upadhyay
    महाराष्ट्र सरकार द्वारा स्टैम्प ड्यूटी में कमी करने से रियल एस्टेट को बढ़ावा मिलेगा
    महाराष्ट्र सरकार द्वारा स्टैम्प ड्यूटी में कमी करने से रियल एस्टेट को बढ़ावा मिलेगा
    कोरोनावायरस टेस्टिंग को लेकर ICMR ने राज्यों के लिए जारी की नई एडवाइजरी
    कोरोनावायरस टेस्टिंग को लेकर ICMR ने राज्यों के लिए जारी की नई एडवाइजरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145